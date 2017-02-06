All aboard! More buses for East Sussex coast route

Coastline services between Brighton and Eastbourne will increase in frequency after Brighton and Hove Buses promised ‘cleaner and bigger’ buses along the route.

The company is investing in three new buses for the 12, 12A and 12X routes between Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.

Coaster buses between Brighton and Eastbourne SUS-170602-124641001

Brighton and Hove Buses said that this investment, alongside its new bus depot at Newhaven, will mean it can provide ‘a better service for its customers’.

Martin Harris, Brighton and Hove Buses managing director, said: “We are committed to improving our bus service in general and in particular on the popular coastal route served by the Coaster 12, 12A and 12X services. We want to make it possible for all car-owners to get out of their cars and onto the bus whether it’s for leisure or business purposes and no matter what time of day or night.

“Our investment in Newhaven will help create more local jobs as part of the push to regenerate the town’s economy.”

From April 24, the limited stop 12X service will run every 20 minutes instead of every half hour on Mondays to Saturdays. There will be an improved service in the early mornings from Eastbourne to Brighton, with an earlier first journey, and at the other end of the day there will be more frequent departures from Brighton in the evenings, as well as a new later journey through to Eastbourne at 11.48pm.