TRAFFIC: Railway trespassers and road traffic collisions impacting Sussex

Train users are advised today (Saturday) that ongoing industrial action may affect Southern and Gatwick Express services.

Journeys may be impacted by alterations or cancellations as a result of the overtime ban introduced on June 29, so advice is to check before you travel.

This morning there were delays of up to 25 minutes on services between Brighton and Lewes to Gatwick Airport following trespassers on the railway, Southern Railway have announced all lines are now reopen.

On the roads, working west to east, the AA reported a stalled vehicle in Chichester was causing delays on the A27 Chichester Bypass, B2144 Oving Road, at 7am this morning and signal faults on the A259 Felpham Way was first reported at 6.26am.

Pockets of congestion are showing up in the usual spots around Arundel and Brighton, while between Hurst Green and Sandhurst heavy traffic is being reported on the B2244 Junction Road both ways at Merriments Lane due to an earlier accident.

In Rye motorists are also being made aware of an earlier accident, said to have involved a car and a bike on A259, having impacted the Strand.

