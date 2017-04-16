TRAFFIC: ‘Large number of bikers’ cause congestion in Polegate

Slow traffic has been reported in Polegate on the A27 due to a ‘large number of bikers’, police have confirmed.

Police first received reports of congestion by the A22 in Polegate at around 1pm, a spokesperson said.

There are police units at the scene, monitoring the situation, the spokesperson confirmed.

Congestion has also been reported at the Kingston roundabout, added the spokesperson.

