Town to hold Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events

The town will mark Remembrance Day on Friday (November 11) with services and Poppy Appeal events across the town and the surrounding areas.

In Eastbourne, the mayor, Cllr Janet Coles, will attend a remembrance event in Eastbourne Arndale Centre at 10.45am. Another will take place at the Hampden Park War Memorial in the park at 10.30am.

From 10.40am there will be an event organised by Eastbourne War Memorial Housing Society at the memorial cottages in Victoria Drive. Deputy Mayor Cllr Haran Miah, the vicar at St Elisabeth’s Church, children from Ocklynge School and ex-service personnel will attend the event. Also on Friday (November 11), Councillor Chris Hardy, Wealden District Council chairman, will be attending the Armistice Day wreath laying and service at Wannock War Memorial in Polegate.

The Eastbourne Silver Band, in conjunction with the Eastbourne Ex-Services Association, will be presenting its 5th annual Concert of Remembrance on Sunday (November 6) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. The concert, which is a non-denominational event, will be held in Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road.

The Pevensey branch of the Royal British Legion is busy preparing to raise money for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The big event will be the annual Poppy Appeal coffee morning on Saturday (November 5) from 10am to noon in Westham Village Hall.

There will be stalls, raffles, a tombola and refreshments. The Pevensey branch will then hold its annual Service of Remembrance on Friday (November 11) in the Memorial Garden at St Wilfrid’s Church Pevensey Bay, at 10.50am. The service will be attended by the standards and bugler of the Royal British Legion, and this year a piper will sound the Lament at the two-minutes silence.

On November 13 the Remembrance Sunday Service will be held in St Nicolas Church, Pevensey, beginning at 10.50am.

Poppy Appeal collectors are currently at Sainsbury’s in Hampden Park until November 12.

On Remembrance Sunday itself, November 13, the Remembrance Day parade to Eastbourne War Memorial will start at the RAFA Club in Wish Road at 10.15am, and will be followed by the traditional wreath laying and service. At 3pm, there will be a service at Butts Brow for the crew of the American bomber, Ruthless.

