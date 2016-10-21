Town’s MP praises Sea Cadets

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has praised the work of the town’s Sea Cadets after attending their biannual Royal Navy Parade last Friday.

Mrs Ansell joined a host of dignitaries, including the mayor and Lord Lieutenant for the event at the Sea Cadet Club House on Royal Parade.

She said, “I was delighted to join the sea cadets of TS Eastbourne, their officers and friends and family to find out more about this impressive unit.

“Their discipline and turnout was exemplary and they were commended by the visiting area officer. What was very clear is that this organisation opens up a wealth of life experiences and skills for young people which will stand them in good stead now and in the future, and I commend all who are part of it.”

