Town’s beauty queen hopeful

An Eastbourne student is through to the next stage of a beauty pageant.

Stephanie Barnett, 22, a former Willingdon School pupil, is currently in her second year at University of Sussex studying psychology.

She told the Herald she entered herself in to the UK Power Pageant on a whim.

She said, “It is the first time I have ever entered anything like this and I didn’t think I would get anywhere with it so I couldn’t believe it when I got through. I am not vain at all, so am actually quite embarrassed.”