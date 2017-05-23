Town pays tribute to victims of Manchester attack

Flags in Eastbourne are flying at half mast today to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

An Eastbourne council spokesperson said the flags at the Town Hall and Bandstand were put at half mast first thing this morning as news broke of last night’s incident when more than 20 people died after an explosion at a concert in Manchester Arena.

While political campaigning ahead of the June 8 General Election has been suspended today and a planned hustings event for tonight cancelled, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce says it will go ahead with its hustings event tomorrow night (Wednesday).

A chamber spokesperson said, “Following last night’s monstrous attack, our members have asked whether or not we will still be going ahead with our General Election Hustings tomorrow night.

“Having contacted the candidates, we have decided the hustings will take place. Often, these attacks are used to frighten, intimidate or divide.

“As part of the historic democratic process of this country, it is important we are given the opportunity to challenge our future representatives on the issues that matter to us. We cannot allow the actions of last night to jeopardise that democratic right.

“During this time, our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the attack in Manchester and we will be holding a one minute silence during the event in memory of those lost.”