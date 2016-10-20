Town criers raise funds for Newhaven lifeboat

Town criers from across the UK helped raise £350 for Newhaven Lifeboat when they took part in Seaford's first Town Crying Contest last weekend.

The contest, which took place in the moat of Seaford's historic Martello Tower 74 on Sunday (October 16) and saw Seaford's crier and competition organiser Peter White joined by ten town criers from around the UK.

Town criers contest

They included Jon Borthwick from Peacehaven and Geoff Rowe from Hailsham as well as town criers from further afield, who all competed for a number of awards.

Three local judges brought their experience of drama, the armed forces and theatrical costume-making to their judgement of the criers, whilst the town crier of Burgess Hill, Neil Batsford, viewed them with a professional eye.

Winners included Best Dressed Crier Peter Taunton from Stafford and overall champion Alistair Chisholm, from Dorchester, who also won the National Contest in Hastings the day before.

All the winners went home with trophies, and every crier received a 'goody-bag' of Seaford memorabilia to remember the day. Prizes were presented by Laurie Holland, the only current Seafordian with the Freedom of the Town.

During the contest Newhaven Lifeboat exercised near the tower, giving encouraging blasts on its klaxon while committee members from RNLI's Newhaven Branch collected donations from spectators.

Local sponsors, who enabled the contest to take place and to donate so much to the Newhaven Lifeboat Branch, were: N P & S Lions, Seaford Museum, Martello Rotary, Sainsburys Newhaven, Peacehaven Chamber of Commerce, Splash Point Music, Mr and Mrs Collict, MCL Transport Consultants Ltd, Royal Society of St George, Newberry Tully, Lynn Beck and Harveys Brewery.

