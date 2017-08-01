Town centre pub could be demolished

Have your say

A town centre pub could be knocked down to make way for new homes.

Developers have just submitted a planning application to demolish Bar Coda in Langney Road at the junction with Bourne Street and build a four storey block of flats in its place.

The building has been a public house for many years and was formerly the Rose and Crown pub and Black Sheep in recent years.

Ablewright Developers, which is behind the application to Eastbourne council, says considerable improvement and investment would be needed for the bar to continue as a viable business.

The site, say the developers, would be better used for housing.

The bar had its licence suspended for a time last summer due to management and safety issues.