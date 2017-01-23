Town centre bus stops move for Eastbourne’s Arndale renovation

The bus stops on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, will be moving this week to make way for the development of the Arndale Centre from Wednesday (January 25).

The new stops will be relocated over four days, lettered B, C, D, E, and located as follows:

On January 30, Stand B (The Loop) will be located outside McDonald’s.

On January 27, Stand C (1/1A/1X) will be located outside the Arndale entrance.

On January 25, Stand D (51/55) will be located outside Natwest Bank.

Also on January 25, Stand E (56/99) will be located outside A Plan Insurance.

Stagecoach Buses says there will be two inspectors in the area to assist customers in locating the new bus stops over the four days.

For further information, follow @StagecoachSE on Twitter for all traffic updates.