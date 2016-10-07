Tourism brings £287m to Eastbourne, research reveals

Latest research shows tourist spending in Eastbourne continues to grow with more than £287 million spent in the local economy last year, leading to the highest ever number of tourism supported jobs in the town.

Conducted throughout 2015 by Tourism South East, the survey concludes that more than 8,000 jobs in Eastbourne’s economy are now tourism supported, its highest level since research began – accounting for just over a fifth of the working population.

Continuing the year on year increase in overnight stays, the latest results show a particularly strong growth in overseas visitors of 4.4 per cent since last year, who stay on average five nights longer than UK visitors and spend 173 per cent more.

Day visitors in Eastbourne also appear to be spending more, bucking the regional trend with an increase in spend of 3 per cent, despite an overall fall across the South East.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “After expanding our overseas marketing activity last year, it’s great to see this pay dividends as we continue to grow our overseas market. Tourism impacts on so many businesses, from taxi drivers to shops and restaurants. I am delighted to see these results as more and more visitor spending flows into our economy.”

Food and drink accounted for more than a third of all spending, followed by accommodation 20 per cent, shopping 17 per cent, attractions/entertainment 16 per cent and transport 12 per cent.

The study, which examines the value, volume and economic impact of tourism, uses the Cambridge Model, widely recognised throughout the tourism industry and used by regional tourist boards over the last decade.

