Tickets now on sale for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospitals ball

Tickets have gone on sale for next year’s Friends of Eastbourne Hospital Ball.

The Friends’ Peter Nash and sponsor Ashley Pugh from W Bruford Jewellers are pictured here, as tickets for the black tie event at the Winter Garden on Saturday March 18 were released. The event, organised with the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, will raise money for radiotherapy treatment equipment at the DGH.

Tickets are £47 each or £450 for a table of 10, and include a three course dinner, live band, an auction, casino and raffle.

For sponsorship details and packages and tickets call 07770688866 or email peter.j.nash@btinternet.com

Sponsors include the Herald, etc magazine, Stephen Rimmer Solicitors and Visick Cars.