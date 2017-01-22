Three taken to hospital after ‘severe’ Brighton flat fire

Three people have been taken to hospital following a ‘severe’ fire in a flat in Brighton this morning.

The fire service was called to the blaze in the first floor of a flat in Loder Road at 8.15am on Sunday, January 22.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a precaution.

Their condition was described as ‘not critical’ by a spokesman for the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The blaze saw Loder Road closed and it took just under an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, described as severe.

Fire investigations are now taking place but the spokesman said it is believed to have started accidentally.

