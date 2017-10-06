Three Peaks Challenge Store managers raise thousands for charities

WHSmith employees completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, Mind and the National Literacy Trust.

Brian Whitlock – manager of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Bexhill stores – joined colleagues Adrian Baker, Charlotte Huet, Richard Packham, Andy Smith, and Matt Melling to climb the United Kingdom’s three highest summits – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon. Despite numerous injuries and their mini bus getting a flat tyre on route, the group managed to complete the epic task in under 24 hours. Nationally, the nine WHSmith teams completing the challenge have raised more than £75,000 for the three charities supported by the WHSmith Group Charitable Trust. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mikes-miraclesr8 to donate to the Sussex team, pictured above on Ben Nevis.