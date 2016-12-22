Three injured in Eastbourne crash

Three people suffered minor injuries after a four-car crash in Eastbourne this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to Cross Levels Way at around 12.25pm after the cars collided.

The road has now been cleared but was partially blocked for almost two hours, leading to heavy traffic in both directions between the Broadwater Way junction and Rodmill Roundabout.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.