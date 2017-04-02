Three car crash on A259

Three cars were involved in a crash outside ASDA on the A259 Pevensey Bay Road this lunchitme (Sunday).
Emergency services say there were no serious injuries after three cars collided.
Photo by Dan Jessup.
