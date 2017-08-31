Thousands pound the streets for big community health initiative

Thousands of people have been pounding the pavements over the past seven weeks taking part in Beat the Street.

The initiative transformed East Sussex into a giant walking, running and cycling game – with residents racing around their local neighbourhood and tapping special Beat Boxes on lampposts becoming a familiar sight across the county.

Tens of thousands of residents took part in this mass participation health improvement event designed to get people active in their community. Local schools, workplaces and community groups created teams and competed against each other to see who could travel the furthest to win some fantastic prizes.

After weeks of competing throughout towns across East Sussex, Grovelands Community School in Hailsham came third with Harbour Primary and Nursery School in Newhaven taking top spot.

The three teams that had the highest average distance per person were local business Savoir Faire Accounting, Eastbourne Rovers athletic club and Hastings Voluntary Action’s Team Wellfit project.

The winning teams will be presented with their first, second and third place prizes of £500, £350 and £100’s worth of sports vouchers respectively at celebration events taking place this September.

In addition to the team prizes, three individuals from East Sussex have been awarded £300’s worth of sports vouchers for being the player who walked and cycled the furthest in one of three areas of game play.

Beat the Street has been funded by NHS Hastings and Rother CCG, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and East Sussex Public Health. It forms part of a comprehensive programme of activity to improve health through East Sussex Better Together. The competition was delivered by Intelligent Health, a specialist organisation dedicated to increasing physical activity and improving the health of communities. The next phase of Beat the Street will inspire players to keep active by taking part in the range of activities available in local communities.

Follow ‘Beat the Street East Sussex’ on Facebook for more info about upcoming events.