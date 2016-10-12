Thieves break into popular clothing store in Eastbourne town centre

Thieves broke into a shop in Eastbourne town centre and stole thousands of pounds worth of designer clothing on Friday (October 7).

The door of Arcade on Grove Road was smashed at around 2am and a number of Fred Perry and Fila items, worth more than £2,000, were stolen.

Shop owner Lee Sharpe said, “We are devastated. But we’re not going to let this affect business.

“We love Eastbourne. We have been here 10 years and we are going to be here for 20 more.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the local people that helped. As soon as it happened we posted the news on Facebook and there were so many people coming to us with information. Social media can be a great thing.”

The post, which appeared on the Arcade Mens Clothing Facebook page, has been shared more than 900 times online and, according to Mr Sharpe, viewed 75,000 times.

A person has been arrested in connection with the break in.

