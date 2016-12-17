The Santa bus is coming to town

Santa will swap his sleigh and drive a special Christmas bus around town on the 1/1A route from Monday December 19 until Christmas Eve.

Stagecoach bus driver, Brian Newton (aka Santa) will be collecting money for Children with Cancer Fund. He’ll also be distributing goodwill and goodies to anyone who boards his bus. Brian, who’s worked for Stagecoach in Eastbourne for the three years, said, “ As a bus driver, I’ve got a great opportunity to help raise funds for charity because I get to meet people all day long.”

Last year Brian helped raise more than £400 for Epilepsy Lifestyle. This year, Brian hopes that his passengers will give their generous support to Children with Cancer Fund.

He said “I wanted to help a local charity for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.”

Children with Cancer Fund is a Polegate based charity made up of a small group of volunteers. Their aim is to grant wishes to children and their families, who have, or have had, cancer and who primarily live in East Sussex.