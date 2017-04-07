The law needs to be changed on revenge porn, says Eastbourne MP

The Eastbourne MP says revenge porn law needs to be changed after a man was sentenced this week for uploading pictures of women on a porn sites.

Oliver Whiting was banned from social media for two years and handed a six-month suspended jail sentence when he appeared before a district judge at Hastings on Tuesday (April 4).

Whiting, 37, of Langdale Close, had previously admitted posting several photos of his friends and offensive messages encouraging men to abuse them on American porn sites during 2015 and 2016 all contrary to the Communications Act 2003

According to the case prosecutor Elizabeth Green, the images of the women Whiting had posted and the comments are still on the websites.

Responding to the case, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said, “It’s absolutely appalling these pictures remain online because it is so devastating for victims and an outrage to justice.

“There’s something very wrong when this is allowed to happen and I will be speaking to the relevant minister again to find out what more pressure can be brought by the government with the Americans to get these pictures taken down.

“My view is the law needs to be changed to force perpetrators, like Whiting, to take down revenge porn images or face new charges and serious financial penalties if they fail to so do.

“We must get tough on dealing with this growing problem because having these images posted ruins lives for years and is plain wicked.”