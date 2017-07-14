The latest Eastbourne court results

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 19 - June 22.

June 19:

Roxanne Davis, 45, of Old Forge Close, Upper Dicker, Hailsham, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A27 over the speed limit on July 22 last year.

She was fined £500 and ordered to pay £625 in prosecution costs.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

June 21:

Adam Docksey, 24, of Solway Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on North Street, Hellingly on April 26, without due care and attention.

He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael Holland, 27, of Upperton Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £500 damage to the wing mirror of a vehicle. The offence took place at Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, on June 2.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Kevin Keeley, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Stanley knife in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 23.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was to deter others.

Sian McKay, 29, of Megallen Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Megallen Way, on June 3, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 118 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

She was fined £400 and banned from driving for two years.

Gary Osman. 48, of Greenwich Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A22 at Hailsham, on April 18, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £309 and banned from driving for one year.

Cheryl Brown, 34, of Old Common Way, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Beach Street, Eastbourne, on March 25, while disqualified from driving.

She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving with cocaine in her blood stream on the same date.

She was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for one year.

June 22:

Scott Starr, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing groceries, worth £195.25, from Waitrose, at High Street, Eastbourne, on May 10.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing Phillips shavers, worth £620, from Boots, in the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on May 11 and to stealing razors and fragrances, worth £492, from Boots on May 7.

He pleaded guilty to stealing four glasses frames, worth £300, from Specsavers, in Terminus Road, on May 9 and to stealing Phillips shavers, worth £469, from Boots, in the Arndale Centre on May 12.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for four offences of shoplifting. He was sentenced to a total of 25 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the seriousness of the offences and that he had failed to comply with community orders and continued to offend.