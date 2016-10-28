The latest Eastbourne court results

Results from Hastings Magistrates Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, from October 12-25:

October 12:

Sean Lee, 30, of Gournay Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour, including a threat to damage a car. The offences took place at Hailsham on August 17. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Matthew Loft, 28, of Chesterfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on May 25, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was fined a total of £300 and banned from driving for 28 days.

October 14:

Craig Gosling, 25, of Valley Dene, Newhaven was sentenced to a total of 12 week in prison after failing to comply with a community order in failing to perform unpaid work and failing to keep an appointment. The court -reinstated an earlier suspended sentence, made by magistrates for assaulting a woman by beating her and unlawfully taking and damaging a vehicle. The offences took place at Appledore Close, Eastbourne on September 15.

October 17:

Shane Pickersgill, 24, of Langney Road, Eastbourne was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after being convicted for racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 26. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a DVD box set worth £59.99 from HMV, at Hastings, on September 7, and stealing Adidas tracksuits, worth £80 from T J Hughes, Eastbourne, on September 8. Magistrates said the reason for the prison sentence was because of the unpleasant nature of the offences, the fact that he had failed to comply with community orders and because of a large number of previous offences and convictions.

October 24:

Simon Fairfax-Williams, 44, of Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide a breath specimen when required to do so by police, in relation to whether he had committed a traffic offence. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 29. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

October 25:

Laszlo Tornyi, 35, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 29. he also pleaded guilty to sending a threatening email to a woman on May 30. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.