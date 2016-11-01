The Gym Group named as Best Gym Chain of the Year

The parent company of The Gym Eastbourne is thrilled to announce that it has been named Gym Chain of the Year 2017 in the 2017 Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards.

The Gym Group, which provides low-cost no contract 24/7 gyms in the UK, was founded in 2007 by CEO John Treharne, a former England squash player.

The company has continually expanded across the UK and currently has 82 open for business with more to come, 220 employees and it partners with more than 1,000 personal trainers.

The Gym Group’s vision is to provide affordable access to exercise facilities and expert help to every person who wants to improve their wellbeing, whatever their starting point or destination.

The Innovation and Excellence Awards give recognition to businesses that are leading the way in their respective industries. The awards are open to organisations and individuals working in a wide range of sectors around the world.

Past winners have included multinational organisations working on a global scale as well as hardworking national or regional companies that simply deserve the recognition.

This is the second accolade The Gym Eastbourne has received from the Corporate LiveWire Awards. The company has also continued to lead the UK fitness industry by being the first group operator to be awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation, joining the top seven per cent of accredited organisations in the UK.

James Smith, general manager at The Gym Eastbourne, said, “It’s a proud moment for us to be named Gym Chain of the Year and we will continue to serve our local community by providing the very best experience for members.”

The Gym Eastbourne is located at Unit 4C Sovereign Harbour Retail Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN23 6JH, with a monthly membership of £15.99.

For more information, visit www.thegymgroup.com.