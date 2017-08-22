Terrace of houses for town centre?

Three shops in Langney Road could be converted into a terrace of homes if town planners agree.

Plans have been submitted to convert some of Langney Domestic Appliances shops in Langney Road into houses along with the current Salvation Army Charity Shop at 120 Langney Road.

The planning application is for 112, 114 and 120 Langney Road to be converted into a terrace of houses with existing shop fronts being removed.

In a planning and access statement to go before planners, architects say the leaseholder of the shop wants to retire and the shop would become vacant.

It still operates as a business.

The owner of the site says it would be difficult to find a new leaseholder due to the size, layout and suitability of future uses.