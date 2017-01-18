Temporary traffic lights causing huge delays in Eastbourne

Temporary traffic lights are causing motorists serious delays on Cross Levels Way today (Wednesday, January 18).

The roadworks are being carried out by T-Mobile around 30 yards from the Rodmill roundabout, and will be in place until tomorrow (January 19).

There have been queues reaching all the way to the Lottbridge Drove Tesco, and some motorists have been unable to access the service station at Kings Drive.

According to mobile network T-Mobile, now part of EE Limited, technicians are accessing cabinets for maintenance works.

