Television star visits the pier

Television star Derek Fowlds has been in Eastbourne this week.

Derek is a 79-year-old English television actor.

He is best known for playing Bernard Woolley in popular British television comedies Yes Minister and Oscar Blaketon in the long-running ITV police drama Heartbeat.

Mr Fowlds has been in East Sussex promoting his new book.

He was signing copies of the book on Eastbourne Pier.

He met with pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar and Brett McLean, who organised the tour of the county.

Mr Gulzar said, “Derek is a true gentleman and I thoroughly enjoyed his company.

“I gave him a tour of the pier then treated him to tea in the Victorian Tea Rooms, He seemed very happy.”

