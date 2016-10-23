Teenager is to Brave the Shave for charity

A courageous teenager is taking part in Brave the Shave and going bald in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Hollie Lewis lives in Eastbourne but is studying her A levels at Bexhill College.

The 17-year-old will have her head shaved on November 3.

She said, “ I am nervous but excited.

“I have decided to take part in Brave the Shave because my nan recently got diagnosed with cancer, but she’s not the only one in my family that has had to live with this.

“My auntie has suffered twice in her lifetime, and my other grandma, great-grandma and great-grandad died of cancer before I could even meet them.

“Everyone knows someone who has either had scares, suffered with or have even lost a battle to cancer. It affects everyone.

“My nan’s biggest worry at this point is losing all of her hair - so, I’ve decided to brave the shave and offer support in the best way that I can.”

Antonia Rudrum, Hollie’s nan, said, “What she’s doing is amazing. I’m so proud of her. She’s doing it in my name. It’s such a worthy cause, and it’s so brave. She’s a shy girl so this is a big deal for her. I just can’t believe she’s doing it.”

At the weekend a fishing fundraiser brought in £238.53 for Hollie’s Brave the Shave taking her past her original target.

She said, “It is absolutely amazing and it means I’ve smashed my goal and the total is now £488.53.

“So, now all I’m asking if people could take a minute and donate a pound, or even 50p through the website, we could reach £500 so quickly.”

Macmillan nurse are there to support patients – right from the moment he was diagnosed, through treatment and beyond. Your donations could also help to maintain and build new Macmillan information and support centres. Money raised could be spent on employing Macmillan benefits advisers and giving one-off grants to people in financial need.

To sponsor Hollie visit www.bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/hollie-lewis.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.