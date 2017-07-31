Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles head to Drusillas Park

Dudes can meet their Teenage Mutant Ninja heroes at Drusillas Park in Alfriston this month.

Leonardo and Raphael from the “turtley” radical TV program will make an appearance at the park on Wednesday August 9.

The Ninja Turtle brothers will meet and greet visitors and pose for pictures at intervals throughout the day.

Kids can also explore the award-winning zoo, enjoy the children’s play area or go wild at the brand new attraction ‘Go! Safari!’ which has three children’s rides.

For more information call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk