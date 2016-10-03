Teenage girl attacked on Eastbourne seafront

Police are investigating an assault on a 16-year-old girl in Eastbourne on Saturday night (October 1).

Officers say the girl was attacked by another girl while she was watching a firework display near the Wish Tower in King Edward’s Parade around 9pm. She suffered bruising and soreness.

Thousands of people were on the seafront on Saturday night for the annual Eastbourne Bonfire Society procession, beach bonfire and firework display.

The incident has also been reported to Eastbourne Bonfire Society.