Teen assaulted in Eastbourne has bike stolen

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted by another boy in Eastbourne and had his mountain bike stolen.

The suspect approached the victim, punched him in the face and forced him off his Muddy Fox recoil bike.

He then assaulted him again and cycled off on the bike.

The boy is described as white aged in his late teens, slim, 5ft 8ins tall with short blonde or ginger hair and spotty around the nose and mouth.

Police said he was wearing a green Nike windrunner hooded jacket.

He was also holding a can of beer and appeared drunk.

The attack happened in Eldon Road at about 6.30pm on Sunday (October 1).

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1016 of 01/10.