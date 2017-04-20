Talks begin over two Eastbourne schools working together

A consultation began this week over whether an Eastbourne junior school should work with a secondary school.

Following a damning Oftsed report, the Department of Education issued an order that Ocklynge Junior School should become an academy sponsored by Ratton School Academy Trust.

Education officials say that Ocklynge will benefit from the measure and consultation is now underway with staff, parents and pupils and runs until Friday May 12. Neither school will change their names.

A spokesperson at Ocklynge said, “The multi academy trust will extend learning opportunities and activities for pupils, enrich the curriculum through partnership and shared resources and secure costs and resource efficiencies through the joint commissioning of services.

“The two schools have been working closely together for some time and pupils have already benefitted from this collaboration and partnership.

“Assuming all proceeds smoothly, the plan is for Ocklynge to become an academy from Friday September 1 2017.”

Meetings are due to be held at the school for staff and parents on Tuesday April 25.