Take best shot for charity

The Children’s Respite Trust launched its inaugural photography competition at the Marine Pub just before Christmas.

The competition is open to all abilities and entries are invited into a variety of categories including: landscape, portrait, animals and wildlife, sports and events, and transport and architecture.

An expert judging panel along with representatives from the Trust will choose a winner from each category, who will receive a canvas of their print and the top two from each category will go into the Trust’s annual calendar.

The overall winner will receive an amazing wildlife photography experience at Woburn Safari Park, getting up close and personal with the lions and accompanied by a professional wildlife photographer.

Entries are free via the Trust’s Facebook page although entrants are encouraged to make a donation via www.crtcharity.org/photo

Call 01435 205004 or 07795 631111.