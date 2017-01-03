Take a stand against scams in Eastbourne classes

Scamming is on the rise with more and more people falling victim to the criminals who commit these crimes.

Although it’s often people who are in vulnerable circumstances who are targeted, anyone can become a victim of a scam and it affects the lives of millions of people across the UK.

Friends Against Scams is a National Trading Standards Scams Team initiative which aims to protect and prevent people from becoming those victims. It aims to inspire action and highlight the scale of the problem by raising awareness at local, regional and national level through the Friends Against Scams campaign which is rolling out across the country.

Local people are being invited to become Friends Against Scams by attending free awareness sessions.

There will be two sessions in Eastbourne on Monday January 16 at 9.30am and 2.00pm at St Mary’s House, at 52 St. Leonard’s Road.

SCAMchampions are Friends Against Scams that want to do more. SCAMchampions attend an additional session to give them a fuller understanding and some presentation tips so they can then host their own awareness sessions to recruit Friends and drive Friends Against Scams forward in their communities or workplace.

There will be two of these sessions following the Friends Against Scams sessions at 11.00am and 3.30pm.

To request a place on any session, either visit www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk or register your interest by emailing Friends.AgainstScams@eastsussex.gov.uk

If you’re unable to attend a session you can also become a Friend Against Scams through completing an online awareness session at the same website.

Anyone concerned that they or someone they know may be being scammed is asked to report it by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.