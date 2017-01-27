Syrian search for Sussex girl to say thanks

A Syrian girl who received a backpack containing school supplies is hoping to personally thank the Sussex girl who sent it.

The Herald and Sussex Express have been contacted by Aphra Evans, from an NGO called SB OverSeas, which works with refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Brussels.

Aphra said, “We recently received backpacks containing school supplies from some donors in Lewes, and one of them ended up in the hands of a Syrian girl called Nour who lives in a refugee camp near the Syrian border.

“Nour wants to thank the person who allowed her to finally be able to go to school. She knows that they are called Lexie because of a heartfelt letter hidden inside the bag.”

Nour has written a thank you letter and wants Aphra to try and personally deliver it to Lexie when she returns to the UK from her volunteer placement.

The group of Syrian children have put together an emotional video and are calling on the people of Sussex to share the video to get the message out in the county.

Do you know Lexie? Get in touch with the Sussex Express at sussex.express@jpress.co.uk or call 01323 414482.