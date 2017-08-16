Sussex T20 skipper heads back to New Zealand

Sussex’s NatWest T20 Blast overseas player and captain Ross Taylor has returned home to New Zealand today for family reasons.

As a result, he will miss Sussex Sharks’ match against Essex Eagles at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Friday (7pm start).

Taylor has captained Sussex in each of the 13 matches the side has played so far in this year’s tournament.

Club captain Ben Brown will take charge of the team during their final match in the South Group on Friday evening.

Head coach Mark Davis said: “It’s a blow to us to lose Ross. However, that gives somebody else an opportunity to represent the club in a very important game on Friday night. We wish Ross and his family all the best.”

A decision has not yet been taken on whether Ross will return to the club should the side qualify for next week’s Blast quarter finals.