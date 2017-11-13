Sussex's FA Trophy quartet learn their fate

The four Sussex non-league clubs left in the FA Trophy have discovered their third qualifying round opponents - and three of them are at home

Bognor are the only sussex side handed an away draw - they will visit fellow National League South side Hemel Hempstead.

Hemel are fifth in the table and won at home to the Rocks earlier in what has been a difficult season so far for Jack Pearce's men.

Eastbourne Borough, also of NLS, will host Royston, who are in mid-table in the Evo-Stik South premier - one league below the Sports.

Lewes of the Bostik premier will entertain Truro, who are in NLS, while Whitehawk will host an all-NLS tie with Chippenham.

Ties are due to be played on Saturday, November 25.

Winners of third qualifying round ties net £5,000 each.