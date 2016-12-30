Sussex residents named on New Year’s honours list

Volunteers and community champions are among a host of Sussex residents who have been named on the New Year’s honours list 2017.

A total of 20 Sussex residents have been named on the full list, for a variety of reasons including services to charity, education and to their local communities.



Among others they include; Chailey Heritage Foundation volunteer Mary Gillian Duncan, school meals expert Patricia Fellows and Mark Walder, a special sergeant with the British Transport Police (BTP).



Also on the list is University of Sussex professor Dr John Parry, who will become an MBE for his services to the Linklater Pavilion and the community in Lewes.



Dr Parry is the chairman and founder of the Lewes Railway Land Wildlife Trust and is currently managing a five-year project involving adults with learning disabilities in conservation and recording environmental change in Sussex and Normandie.

Patrica Fellows is set to become an MBE for her services to education.

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: "We are delighted Dr John Parry is set to be made an MBE for his services to the Linklater Pavilion and the Lewes community.

"Dr Parry is a distinguished lecturer who's work in the local area and beyond is making a real difference to society. As well as managing the innovative 'Nature Corridors for All' project, which involved adults with learning disabilities in environmental activities, Dr Parry is also known for establishing the first Junior Management Board for a local nature reserve.

"We are thrilled that he is to be recognised for his ongoing contribution to East Sussex."



Among the other residents named on the list is councillor Anthony John Lane Barnes who will become a MBE for his voluntary services to the community in Etchingham.



Cllr Barnes, who represents the village as part of East Sussex County Council, said the award was “very much a team effort” after the opening of a new school and community facilities in the village.



He said: “I regard it as very much an award to the village. I’m really just the tip of the iceburg.”



Also on the list is Seaford resident Patricia Fellows who will become a MBE for her services to education.



Mrs Fellows who has had a long career as a school meals adviser was part of the team who worked on the coalition government’s universal free school meal plans. A £1bn programme, the plan, has seen all children aged between five- and seven-years-old receive a free and nutritious meal at school.



She began her career at East Sussex County Council, working at the authority for more than 44 years. At the end of her time there, Mrs Fellows department was providing more than 42,000 meals to more than 280 schools around the county.



Looking back on her career, Mrs Fellows said: “It’s been great and I’ve met some wonderful people but the best I’ve met are the staff. They are amazing, they go in no matter what; snow, rain or whatever else.”



Also named on the list is Chailey Heritage volunteer Mary Duncan, who is to receive a British Empire Medal. From Barcombe, Mrs Duncan joined Chailey’s riding team in its early days and has now been volunteering there for more than 30 years.



Her work has been central to the riding service’s expansion and development into a state of the art facility for disabled children, where she and other volunteers give considerable practical support to children attending therapeutic riding lessons.



Speaking about her experiences Mrs Fellow said: “The volunteering is reward enough. When a child first starts they can be very apprehensive but after a little while the realise they really enjoy it.”



Also receiving the British Empire Medal is BTP Special Sergeant Mark Walder.



Mr Walder, who first started volunteering as a special constable with BTP in 2005, regularly volunteers to police large scale events such as Brighton Pride, Lewes Bonfire and various football events.



BTP say he undertook 529 hours of police duty in 2016 alone and has shown bravery on numerous occasions, including when he was commended for restraining a violent man who had run into the railway tunnel between St Leonards Warrior Square and Hastings stations.



He said: “I didn’t join for recognition and I certainly didn’t expect this. I am humbled by this honour but particularly of the fact that colleagues and ex-colleagues have gone out of their way to initiate it.



“I have accepted this honour for them, my family, my friends and my employer who have supported me throughout my career.”



In addition to his commitment to policing, Special Sergeant Walder volunteers as a community first responder with his local ambulance service and also works for the Direct Line Group, who he said were very supportive of volunteering.



He added: “I love what I do as much now, as when I joined. It is volunteering like no other and I would encourage more people to be bold, take the step and become a Special Constable. The Police service can really benefit from the skills people outside the service bring.”

Also named on the list is Detective Constable Louise Pye, who is set to recive the Queen's Police Medal. DC Pye, 47, has served with Sussex Police for 29 years, joining up as a patrol officer in Brighton, before becoming a CID officer in the town. In 1998, she commenced a training programme for officers whose roles include liaising with the families of victims of serious crime or disasters. The following year Sussex became one of the first Forces to operate such a team.

Since then she has worked with officers and families involved in the 9/11 New York attack, the 7/7 London bombings and the aftermath of the tsunami that devastated many coastal areas around the Indian Ocean in 2004.

More recently, DC Pye has led and continues to work with more than 20 officers who are supporting the families of the victims of the Shoreham air crash in August 2015.

She said: "I am extremely proud to receive the Queen's Police Medal and hope that it will help to promote the work and awareness of police family liaison officers.

"My job has allowed me to meet some very talented and conscientious officers who volunteer to work with families in some of the most difficult of circumstances.

"For me, becoming a police officer was driven by my desire to investigate serious crime, while also supporting victims of such crimes. It has often been challenging, but has provided some of the most worthwhile and rewarding times of my career.

"I would especially like to thank colleagues who have supported me over the years, Sussex Police who have allowed me to continue in this role and to those who proposed and supported my nomination."





See below for the full list of Sussex residents named in the New Year’s honours.

DBE

Miss Katherine Patricia Routledge CBE, from Chichester, will become a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for her services to theatre and charity.



CBE

Richard Thomas George Winter, from Northiam, will become a CBE for his voluntary services to international development through Save the Children and Merlin.



OBE

Ms Sarah Elizabeth Brennan, from Brighton, will become an OBE for her services to children and young people’s mental health. She is a chief executive of the charity Young Minds.

Mr Andrew George Young, an Actuary with the Pensions Regulator from Brighton, will become an OBE for his services to pension policy and pensioners.



MBE

Mr Anthony John Lane Barnes, will become a MBE, for his voluntary services to the community in Etchingham.

Mr Desmond Walter Robert Clarke, from Eastbourne, will become a MBE for his services to the British Public Library Service and Literature.

Mr Trevor Cooper, from Arundel, will become a MBE for his services to ecclesiastical heritage.

Mrs Patricia Fellows, a school meal adviser from Seaford, will become a MBE for her services to education.

Dr Paul Ford, a pre-games manager with the British Olympic Association from West Sussex, will become a MBE for his services to sport.

Ms Sylvie Suzanne Johnston, from Pagham, will become a MBE for her services to the community in Chichester and Arun.

Dr John Parry, A University of Sussex Professor, will become a MBE for his services to the Linklater Pavilion and the community in Lewes.

Sqn Ldr Brian Quintin-Baxendale, from West Sussex, will become a MBE for his services to UK defence industry exports.



QPM

Mrs Louise Pye, a Sussex Police officer, will receive the Queen’s Police Medal.

Those to be awarded the British Empire Medal are:

Mr Peter Kenneth Clarke, from St Leonards on Sea, was awarded the medal for services to the community in Croydon through the Crossfire Team within London Fire Brigade.

Mrs Mary Gillian Duncan, a volunteer at the Chailey Heritage Foundation from Barcombe, was awarded the medal for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Mrs Sylvia Doreen Phyllis Jarrett, from Worthing, will be awarded the medal For services to charity and the community in Goring-by-Sea.

Mrs Yvonne Avril Kennard, from Forest Row, was awarded the medal or services to healthcare and the community in West Sussex.

Mrs Carmen Patel, a teacher who lives in Crawley, will be awarded the medal For services to education.

Mr Leslie Alexander Quilty, a member of the Maritime Volunteer Service from Bexhill-on-Sea, will be awarded the medal For services to the maritime community and seafaring skills.

Mr Mark Walder, a Special Sergeant with British Transport Police from Newick, will be awarded the medal For voluntary service to the community in East Sussex.





