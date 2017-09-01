Sussex Police and Fire and Rescue Service hold tea party to celebrate volunteers

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have hosted a tea party to celebrate their volunteers.

Volunteers from both services were invited to the party with their chief officers in the gardens at the joint headquarters in Lewes on Saturday (August 26).

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue staff held the tea party to celebrate their volunteers

Chief constable Giles York, chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker, high sheriff Maureen Chowen and Lord Lieutenant Peter Field greeted volunteers, chatted and shared refreshments with them.

Both services’ chiefs gave speeches to the volunteers thanking them for their support and invaluable work, a police spokesperson said.

ACC Laurence Taylor said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to spend quality time with our police staff volunteers and celebrate what they bring our busy police force.

“It was a privilege to speak with many of our police staff volunteers and listen to their stories. We are so grateful for their support.”

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue staff held the tea party to celebrate their volunteers

Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker said: “Our volunteers make a huge difference to our communities and the work East Sussex Fire and Rescue do.

“Recognising their contribution and saying ‘thank you’ to them is so important and I feel proud of their achievements.

“I was also pleased to give out certificates to many people, particularly those that have volunteered for more than five years.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am a huge advocate for volunteering particularly when there are opportunities for local people to get involved in keeping their communities safer.

CC Giles York with police volunteers

“Police staff volunteers are a unique group of people who give their time for free to help keep Sussex safe and they bring experience and diversity to the workforce.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to make a real difference in their community to find out more about the volunteer roles available with Sussex Police and my office.”

To find out more about being a volunteer with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service call 01323 462438 e-mail: volunteer@esfrs.org or visit https://sussex.police.uk/jobs/volunteers/