Sussex passengers enjoy New Year’s Eve rail tour

Passengers flocked to board the Canterbury Bell’s New Year’s Eve rail tour at a number of Sussex stations this morning (Saturday, December 31).

After calling at Eastbourne and Bexhill stations, where it was only service to run today, it took passengers on to Hastings, Canterbury and Faversham.

Heritage diesel train at Bexhill station SUS-161231-121857001

The tour was run by the Hasting Diesel Group, a heritage rail organisation based at Network Rail’s St Leonards depot.

Founded in the 1980s, the group welcomed passengers aboard its well-preserved ‘slimline’ diesel train.

The train, which was designed to run the Hastings to Tunbridge Wells and Charing Cross services, was one of earliest models to replace steam engines and ran on the Sussex coast until the line was electrified.

On the Canterbury Bell’s final 2016 outing, passengers enjoyed food and drink from the train’s onboard catering and licensed bar.

More information about the tour can be found at www.hastingsdiesels.co.uk.

Photos by Michael Foster.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.