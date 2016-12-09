Sussex musician named Brits' awards winner

A Sussex musician has been named as the winner of the critics' choice award in the Brits' Awards 2017.

Rag’n’Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, will be presented with his award at the Nominations Show on Saturday January 14.

The musician won the prestigious music award after being named on a short list with fellow artists Ann-Marie and Dua Lipa.

Speaking about his win, he said: “I thought they had made a mistake. I was up against two pop giants. It’s bloody brilliant! I’m crazy happy. Proper massive grin.”

He will also perform on the show, alongside Olly Murs, Craig David, Christine and the Queens and Calum Scott.

The artist, who is from Uckfield in East Sussex, has been celebrating other successes after his most recent single entered the charts. Titled Human, it has already proven to be a major hit in Europe spending more than 10 weeks at number one in Germany and reaching the top spot in Switzerland, Belgium and Austria.

It has also topped the Official Chart's Trending Track list for two weeks in a row. He has also performed a sold out show at O2 Brixton Academy and appeared at Glastonbury and Loveboxx festivals this summer.

