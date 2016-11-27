Sussex drivers urged to be safe after death of young boy

Sussex drivers are being urged to make sure trailers are towed safely as part of a national campaign in memory of a three-year-old who died in tragic circumstances.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) campaign, Tow Safe for Freddie, asks drivers across the UK to carry out basic safety checks when towing trailers in order to save lives.

The campaign has been launched today (Sunday, November 27) in memory of three-year-old Freddie Hussey, who died after being hit by a runaway trailer in January 2014.

The Government say an investigation of the incident found that the trailer’s handbrake lever was in the wrong place causing it to become unattached.

Launching the campaign transport minister Andrew Jones, said: “I was shocked and saddened by the death of three-year-old Freddie Hussey - it is absolutely essential that drivers carry out a few quick and simple checks to make sure their trailer is safe, so we do not see a repeat of this awful tragedy.

“This campaign will help drivers to make sure they are towing safely and will save lives in the process.”

The DVSA say all drivers towing trailer should ensures, the towball and connections are secures, make sure wheels, lights and indicators all work as well as check the loads and weight limits before driving.

Gareth Llewellyn, chief executive of the DVSA, said: “DVSA’s first priority is to protect the public and help you stay safe on Great Britain’s roads.

“It’s your responsibility to ensure equipment is fitted to your vehicle correctly and used safely. There is no excuse for not being informed.

“Even a short journey with an insecure or unroadworthy trailer puts lives at risk, as the death of three-year-old Freddie Hussey tragically shows.”

More advice can be found at www.gov.uk.

Freddie was walking with his mother in Bedminster near Bristol, when a two-tonne trailer became unattached from a Land Rover. The trailer mounted the kerb before hitting him.

