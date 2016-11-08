Sussex College hosts US presidential debate with Gogglebox stars

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election result tomorrow (November 9), a Sussex college held a debate to answer the ultimate question: Trump or Clinton?

The Student Union at Sussex Downs College hosted debates at both its Eastbourne and Lewes campuses.

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd, Labour representative Paul Howard and David Plummer, of Eastbourne Buzz, were on the panel for the Trump vs Clinton debate.

Meanwhile, the Lewes campus welcomed Gogglebox stars Andrew and Louis Michael and Latest TV’s Bill Smith.

Sussex Downs’ Student Union posted on Facebook, “The debate is under way and is getting incredibly heated! Make your opinions about the elections heard and get involved! Who are you backing?”

Topics ranged from whether Trump would fulfil his promise to build a wall on the Mexican border to Clinton’s stance on gay marriage.

Answering a question about whether either candidate would support LGBT rights, Louis Michael said, “Trump isn’t a gay icon. But I don’t think he can have such a huge effect and set the country back so much. He’s probably not even going to build a wall.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Michael said, “I’d vote for Trump, he’s concerned about people’s jobs. Reagan was just an actor, Trump has real business experience.”

The Eastbourne debate took place on November 3 while the Lewes campus was yesterday (November 7).