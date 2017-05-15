Sussex Chief Constable to be quizzed on stop and search

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne will question the Chief Constable about the force’s use of stop and search powers during 2016, particularly the higher proportion of black and ethnic minority residents who were searched.

She will also be asking about the key challenges for Sussex Police in tackling knife crime.

Mrs Bourne will be posing the questions to Giles York at this month’s Performance and Accountability Meeting on Friday (May 19).

Commenting ahead of the meeting, Mrs Bourne said, “Sussex Police used their stop and search powers 6,244 times throughout 2016. Of all the individuals searched, those who identify themselves as black and minority ethnic (BME) were three times more likely to be stopped and those who identify as black were 11 times more likely to be stopped.

“I will be asking about the reasons for this apparent disproportionality and seeking to learn what measures have been put in place to ensure that every stop and search is justified and likely to have a positive outcome in reducing crime.

“After the Home Secretary recently wrote to the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners to encourage Chief Constables and PCCs to support targeted action against knife crime under the banner of Operation Sceptre, I will also be asking what the key challenges are for Sussex Police in respect of knife crime.”

Other topics under discussion will include the force’s response to any potential protests regarding the planned oil exploration at Broadford Bridge, near Horsham, and planning for the policing of the General Election on June 8.