Sussex businesswomen celebrate achievements at awards ceremony

Businesswomen across Sussex have come together at Eastbourne’s Grand Hotel to celebrate their achievements at the Sussex Women in Business Awards.

Keith Ridley presented the awards ceremony, which has just taken place (October 7).

The winners collected their awards after a drinks reception and three-course meal at Eastbourne’s five star hotel.

Mr Ridley told those shortlisted for an award, “I love hearing about success stories and getting the respect of your peers tonight is a phenomenal achievement.

“Now the judges, as always, had a tough job. There were so many businesses worthy of an award, but they had to pick their winners.

“These judges are a hard bunch to please, so if you win an award tonight, or been shortlisted you have done incredibly well.”

•The Employer of the Year Award - sponsored by The View Hotel - was won by Stacy Lovick from Toni & Guy hairdressers

•Rising Star Award - presented by headline sponsors Hart Reade Solicitors - was won by Natalie James Stitch of Broad

•The New Business/Start-up Award - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade Solicitors – was won by Bridgit Brown, of Pebbles Childcare

•The Mentor of the Year Award - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade Solicitors – was won by Lara Squires, of Consortium Business Solutions

•The Small Business of the Year - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade Solicitors – was won by Chloe Eason Willing Legal Services

•Innovation Award - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade Solicitors – was won by Beck Wigmore

•Woman in Education Award - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade Solicitors – was won by Rebecca Whippy from Embrace

•Woman in Arts/Music/Dance Media Award - presented by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell – was won by Sarah Black, of Eastbourne Salsa

•Medium Business of the Year Award – presented by Denise Greaves on Behalf of sponsors Cavendish Hotel - was won by Lorraine Prouten of Kind Hands Caring Services

•Contribution to the Community Award – sponsored by the Birchwood Group - was won by Heath Veterinary Clinic

•Woman in Uniform Award – presented by Dr Aniko Lazar from First Dental Practice, who won the category last year - was won by Chief Superintendent Di Roskilly

•Business Woman of the Year – presented by Dawson Hart Solicitors - was won by Karen Howell, of Cornorstone care

•The Lifetime Achievement Award - sponsored by W Brufords - was won by Julian Warrender

•Overall Business Award - presented by headline sponsor Hart Reade - was won by Lorraine Prouten, of Kind Hands Caring Services

Pictures of the event, including all the award winners will be in the Eastbourne Herald and online.