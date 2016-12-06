Sussex bishops plead for end to ‘misery’ of Southern rail strikes

Church of England bishops in Sussex have called for an end to the ‘cycle of blame’ in the ongoing Southern rail dispute which they say is causing misery in the lead up to Christmas.

Southern is warning of ‘severe and significant’ delays as they latest three-day strike action, now involving drivers’ union Aslef, began today

In a letter jointly addressed to Govia Thamslink Railway, the parent company of Southern, union leaders and the Department of Transport, the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, refers to the misery caused to working people and their families who rely on the railways for travel.

In the letter, backed by the bishops of Horsham, Mark Sowerby, and Lewes, Richard Jackson, Dr Warner - the diocesan bishop whose whole Diocese is served mainly by Southern - said: “We understand the complexity of the issues for those jointly responsible for this dispute.

“But we believe they have a pressing moral duty to alleviate the damage that the disruption is causing to communities.

He said: “Someone has to lead the way. We urge Paul Maynard, RMT and Govia to renew efforts to bring this dispute to an end.”

Dr Warner added: “Those who are suffering most as a result of this dispute are working people and their families and those who do not have their own emans of transport.

“The ongoing dispute affects us all. It threatens the economic health and development of our communities.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.