Suspected arson attack on van in Eastbourne

Firefighters attended the scene of a van on fire in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 5).

They were called to the blaze in Acacia Road at 4.27am, and were able to put it out.

It is being treated as a deliberate fire.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “We were called at 4.27am on October 5 to reports of a van alight on Acacia Road in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

“We used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and one in seven firefighting foam to put the fire out.

“It is being treated as a deliberate fire.”

