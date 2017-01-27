Suspect arrested in connection with Eastbourne tyre slashings

A 17-year-old boy from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an prohibited article with the intent to commit criminal damage and suspicion of criminal damage to motor vehicles.

Police said this is in relation to the tyre slashings in the Motcombe area of Eastbourne, yesterday (Thursday, January 26).

He has been bailed until February 24 pending further enquiries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.