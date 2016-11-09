Support for Eastbourne Pride grows

The organiser behind Eastbourne Pride 2017 says she is delighted at the response she has received for next week’s launch party.

Betty Gallacher, chair of Bourne Out, has arranged the launch for Thursday November 17 at the Ocean Suite on Eastbourne Pier from 7pm.

People will be able to find out on the night how to support the event and how to take part.

She said, “This will be a first for Eastbourne - a Pride devoted to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

“But it is not just for LGBT - it will be a celebration of equality, diversity and families.

“Originally it was going to be called Mardi Gras but after consultation it will now be Pride.

“And will the town be proud of what we achieve next year? I am determined they will.”

Ms Gallacher said she was pleased the mayor of Eastbourne will be attending as well as former MP Stephen Lloyd and a variety of Eastbourne borough councillors, including Steve Wallis and Troy Tester.

She said, “We are disappointed our MP Caroline Ansell will not be able to attend but we are hoping for a bumper turnout.

“We are keen to spread the word and tell the town exactly what we will be doing.”

The date has been set - in liaison with the borough council - for Saturday July 22.

There will be a procession starting from Treasure Island along to Princes Park, where the main base will be.

There will be many hours of fun and entertainment at Princes Park until the early evening, but no alcohol will be served.

Ms Gallacher said, “We have lottery funding secured but we still need sponsors, volunteers, helpers and anyone who is interested.”

Anyone interested in attending the launch can email mandysmith007@aol.com or turn up on the night.