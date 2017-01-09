Success story behind Pub of Year

The Herald is pleased to give the Pub Of the Year 2016 award to The Crown and Anchor.

Six years ago, when the pub was failing and on the verge of closure, Heidi Lane went for a total career change from manager of a children’s home to become the pub’s new owner.

At the beginning turning the pub around was touch and go, but with Heidi’s positivity and vision she transformed the pub with a beautiful refurbishment.

Now it is growing in popularity every year and Heidi employs a team of 30.

The pub offers delicious homemade food, has a large function room upstairs for up to 100 people and Heidi works closely with the community in sponsoring local sports teams and supporting charities.

The refurbishment makes the only pub on Eastbourne seafront stand out.

Heidi has decorated the main area with reclaimed bricks and a cosy log fire to give a warm, traditional feel, with modern trinkets and statement pieces to finish. The sports bar is stylish with a pool table and dartboards as well as TVs for the beautiful game, decorated with reclaimed palettes, trophies and tall sofa booths making a lovely saloon to relax and watch the sport.

The menu is homemade pub classics. One of their most popular dishes is the slow braised lamb shank in real ale, which nestles nicely in with other winter warmers such as homemade steak pie, crispy pork belly and hearty soups and sharing boards.

They serve award-winning local wine from Plumpton and fine real ales. There are also lighter bites and a breakfast menu. Food is served from 12-9pm every day.

To book a table call the team on 01323 642500.

The Crown and Anchor caters for functions and private parties with a large room upstairs overlooking the sea with balconies and a stage.

The bar upstairs is stylish and adaptable to suit any occasion be it a wedding, christening or business function. The function room houses approximately 100 people.

To find out more give the team a call on 642500 or visit the website www.crownandanchoreastbourne.co.uk

Heidi says she is ‘so proud’ to have won this title.

On receiving her trophy and certificate, she said, “This is such an achievement for me and for all my team, without everyone’s hard work and the warm welcome everyone gives to our customers, we wouldn’t be in this position.

“I thank my team so much for their dedication and hard work.

“To my wonderful customers: I feel honoured that you have chosen us to be your winner. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us and helped us to get this title. After six hard years finally we are getting the recognition this pub deserves.

“A Happy New year to you all!”

The Herald sends Heidi and her team our congratulations and the best of luck for 2017.