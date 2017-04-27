Success for blogger in digital awards

A parenting and lifestyle blogger has won a county-wide award.

Tom Briggs, 37, from Polegate, came first in the blog category of the inaugural Sussex Digital Awards for his site Diary of the Dad.

He was one of seven in the running for the prize and was named the winner at a ceremony held at Pelham House Hotel, in Lewes, on Thursday, April 13.

Tom said: “I was very surprised to have won because I was up against some excellent blogs and it seemed to be a fairly business-focused thing and other things that I have been involved in in the past have been specifically parent-focused.”

He added: “It shows how far I have come since I quit my job.”

Tom, who used to work as a journalist, started Diary of the Dad in 2010 shortly after the birth of his and wife Kate’s first son, Dylan, now six.

“I wanted to keep a record of family life,” he explains.

“It just became a hobby that I really loved doing.”

Along with Dylan, the blog focuses on the couple’s two other children, Xander, five, and Amelie, 17 months.

In 2015, Tom left his job as a digital content editor to begin a freelance writing career and says his blog has become a full-time role.

“The blog has taken on a life of its own.

“It’s such a privilege to turn your hobby into a job.”

In the early days, Tom wrote a post once a week; now he tends to publish three or four a week.

“I’m at my desk as much as possible between 9 and 5 – I had to take a disciplined approach to it. It pretty much is a full-time job.”

The SDAs had 14 categories and was hosted by former BBC broadcaster Robin Bailey. Companies, individuals, and organisations based in or that worked for clients in the county were able to enter.

To read Tom’s blog, visit www.diaryofthedad.co.uk

